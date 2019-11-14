Laal Singh Chaddha: Twitter morphs motion poster of Aamir Khan's film to raise awareness about Delhi air pollution

Aamir Khan's recently-released motion poster of his highly anticipated film, Laal Singh Chaddha, is all over social media for a strange reason.

The video, which featured the logo set against the beautiful cloudy blue sky with a pleasant background score, set the tone for the upcoming drama. However, netizens have modified the video and logo to talk about an important crisis the country in currently facing.

Owing to the air quality of Delhi degrading from the 'worse' to the 'severe' category, netizens have modified the Laal Singh Chaddha logo in such a way that it represents the Delhi air pollution. The cloudy sky is replaced with greys and blacks to represent the current state of Delhi. With the morphed video, netizens are raising concerns about the air quality in the capital.

Check out some of the tweets

We need to wake up and start reflecting on the choices we make. #DelhiAirPollution pic.twitter.com/YxzfWKrMIw — Jibs (@SanskariHorny) November 13, 2019

Ab nahi toh Kab? The situation in Delhi does not seem to be getting better. #DelhiAirPollutionpic.twitter.com/IPqYu3RPiy — Salone (@SAI0NE) November 13, 2019

Delhi is choking. It couldn’t get worse. We need to start reflecting and mending our ways. #DelhiAirPollution pic.twitter.com/0vbmsKG0WL — Rowdy Pavan (@Howdy_Pavan) November 13, 2019

It's high time we need to understand the state of our country right now, it can be reduced only if we all fight against it together #DelhiAirPollution pic.twitter.com/bLgawvkPCw — कुमार गौतम (@GuruHTL1) November 13, 2019

Kal kare so aaj kar, Aaj kare so ab! It's time we need to start taking this seriously and act accordingly #DelhiAirPollutionpic.twitter.com/LRhxELTjcP — सपना सिंह (@Sapna1Rk) November 13, 2019

Our own people are suffering because of the #DelhiAirPollution. What are we going to do about it?? pic.twitter.com/TYtRL5alpQ — Sumit chaudhary (@jatt_sumitch129) November 13, 2019

Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, Lal Singh Chadha is a Hindi adaption of Tom Hanks' classic Forrest Gump. Aamir will co-produce the film along with with Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The film will be directed by Secret Superstar helmer Advait Chandan.

Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2019 12:39:46 IST