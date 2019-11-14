You are here:

Laal Singh Chaddha: Twitter morphs motion poster of Aamir Khan's film to raise awareness about Delhi air pollution

FP Staff

Nov 14, 2019 12:39:46 IST

Aamir Khan's recently-released motion poster of his highly anticipated film, Laal Singh Chaddha, is all over social media for a strange reason.

The video, which featured the logo set against the beautiful cloudy blue sky with a pleasant background score, set the tone for the upcoming drama. However, netizens have modified the video and logo to talk about an important crisis the country in currently facing.

Owing to the air quality of Delhi degrading from the 'worse' to the 'severe' category, netizens have modified the Laal Singh Chaddha logo in such a way that it represents the Delhi air pollution. The cloudy sky is replaced with greys and blacks to represent the current state of Delhi. With the morphed video, netizens are raising concerns about the air quality in the capital.

Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, Lal Singh Chadha is a Hindi adaption of Tom Hanks' classic Forrest Gump. Aamir will co-produce the film along with with Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The film will be directed by Secret Superstar helmer Advait Chandan.

Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2019 12:39:46 IST

