Laal Singh Chaddha: Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies VFX to design visual effects for Aamir Khan's film

Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman Khan have always been the Big 3 of Bollywood. While they may not share extended screen space with each other in full-length features, cameos and special appearances have always been a norm.

As per reports, SRK has now come on board Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan's adaptation of Forrest Gump. SRK's company, Red Chillies VFX, which is a visual effects studio, has collaborated with Amir's team on this upcoming film.

SRK even retweeted the announcement of Red Chillies VFX's tie-up with Laal Singh Chaddha. In fact, Forrest Gump even won an Oscar for its visual effects in 1995. Ken Ralston, George Murphy, Stephen Rosenbaum, and Allen Hall took back the Academy Award for the film.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's post

Yaar tum hi poori kahaani ho! All the best for the endeavour and hard work. https://t.co/OzKbq6QDnT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 6, 2019

Aamir Khan released a motion poster of the film on Wednesday. The actor will co-produce the Hindi adaptation along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The film will be directed by Secret Superstar helmer Advait Chandan. Check out Laal Singh Chaddha's motion poster

Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hai kahaani mein hum... pic.twitter.com/mDMA21J51z — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 6, 2019

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Aamir revealed he does not have any problems with remakes despite there being criticism about Bollywood losing its originality. "I believe that whenever a script excites me, I want to do it. I have done remakes in the past too. It Happened One Night was remade into Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi, and Tamil film Ghajini was remade as Ghajini in Hindi. However, most of my films are original scripts. As a creative person, I feel it gives you an opportunity to reinterpret the same material,” he said.

Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

