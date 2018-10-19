Kwan Entertainment co-founder Anirban Blah rescued from alleged suicide attempt by Vashi Traffic Police

Anirban Blah, the co-founder of Kwan Entertainment, was recently accused of sexual harassment by four anonymous women in a Mid Day report.

Further, a report in The Hindu states that following these accusations, Blah tried to commit suicide and was rescued by the police at a bridge in Vashi, New Mumbai.

The Vashi Traffic Police found him during the early hours of 19 October after they got a tip-off at around 12:30 am on Friday.

The senior police inspector from Vashi Traffic police mentioned that their tip-off consisted of the information that an individual was about to commit suicide. Not willing to take a chance, they reportedly "laid a trap in the dark", as reported by The Hindu.

Blah was attempting to climb the bridge barricade when the police intervened and brought him down to safety.

Anil Deshmukh, Senior Police Inspector at Vashi Police Station told Firstpost, "Once he (Blah) came, the team caught him and got him to the Police Station. Later, after inquiry, we got to know that he was under depression over the #MeToo allegations against him by some girls. Then we informed his family and friends, who came and took him home yesterday night itself. (sic)"

Following multiple accusations of sexual harassment, Blah was asked to step down from his role as co-founder of Kwan. This was followed by several rumours that Blah was still employed with Kwan. On 18 October, screenshots were circulated online where current employees of Kwan claimed Blah was still employed with the company and that no action had been taken against him following the harassment allegations. Firstpost wasn't able to verify the original source of these screenshots.

A PR agent who used to previously work with Kwan Entertainment told Firstpost on condition of anonymity that Blah was indeed asked to resign following the allegations of harassment. They also mentioned that it would be tough to get anyone from the agency to talk about this matter since they have all been asked to maintain silence. They further added that a suicide note was circulated among 100 employees of the company where details of the "attempt" were mentioned.

— With inputs from Suryasarathi Bhattacharya

Updated Date: Oct 19, 2018 16:00 PM