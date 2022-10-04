Kunal Kemmu shares mushy pictures with wife Soha Ali Khan, wishes his “forever sunshine” on birthday

Soha Ali Khan is celebrating her 44th birthday today, 4 October. And on her special occasion, the actress’ family and friends from the film industry took to their respective social media accounts to shower their love upon her. However, grabbing all the attention on the internet was Soha’s husband and actor Kunal Kemmu’s awe-worthy post for his wife. Making the actress’ special day extra special, Kunal took to his official Instagram account to drop a series of Soha’s pictures. Kunal also penned down a romantic wish for his better half. Calling Soha his “forever sunshine,” Kunal revealed that he is “nuts” about his ladylove. Sharing some of the never seen before pictures, Kunal exhibited that he and his “forever muse” also dress up like royals just for fun.

While dropping the pictures, Kunal wrote in the caption, “To my forever muse. Funny sleeper. Someone I drive nuts. Someone I am nuts about. My partner in everything I love to do even when it might not be something that she loves..ok, I got carried away. Only in things that she loves. After all, she is a princess. My princess and I can be royals or dress up like them at least. Happy birthday my love, my forever sunshine.” In the first enchanting picture, Soha can be seen staring at a candle. In one of the pictures, Soha can be seen playing around with her hair. One of the pictures shows that indeed Soha is a funny sleeper. While Kunal also posted a few pictures of them together, in one picture Soha can be seen goofily posing for the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)



Setting major couple goals and exhibiting literal social media PDA, in one of the pictures Kunal and Soha can be seen kissing on the streets. Last but not the least, towards the end of the photo series, Kunal dropped a picture of himself with Soha, wherein the two can be dressed as royals. While Kunal can be seen holding a sword in his hands, Soha is holding grapes in her hands.

Soha’s sister-in-law and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to the story on her Instagram account to wish Saif Ali Khan’s younger sister by dropping two never seen before pictures of Soha.

In the first picture, women in the Pataudi family can be seen posing together for the camera, including Kareena, Soha, Saif’s mother Sharmila Tagore, and his sister Saba Pataudi. Another picture belongs to Bebo’s wedding, wherein Soha and Saba can be seen holding chunri above Saif’s head, who is all decked up as the groom.

