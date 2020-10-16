Kumar Sanu tests positive for coronavirus, kept under mandatory qauarantine

Kumar Sanu was supposed to leave for Los Angeles on 14 October to spend Durga Puja festivities with his wife and children

Veteran singer Kumar Sanu aka Kedarnath Bhattacharya has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The official social media handle of the legendary singer updated its status saying the same on Thursday.

The Facebook post read: “Unfortunately Sanuda has tested Corona positive, please pray for his good health. Thank you. Team KS”.

Kumar Sanu was supposed to leave for Los Angeles to spend the upcoming festivities with his wife and children after nine months. But his diagnosis has put a hold on that for now.

According to a report by the Times of India, the playback singer was supposed to leave for Los Angeles on 14 October. Speaking to the portal, he had talked about the Durga Puja festivities in LA that he was looking forward to.

He wanted to spend his birthday, which is on 20 October, with his wife Saloni and two daughters, Shannon and Annabel. The plans also included celebrating his wife’s birthday in December after which he would come back to Mumbai for work, the report stated.

The publication has cited sources to report that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed his entire floor following the positive result. The singer is currently staying in mandatory quarantine.

His wife, Saloni, spoke to the daily that Kumar Sanu can make a trip to the United States in November if he recovers by then. Or his family will be flying down to Mumbai to celebrate the festivals together.

The veteran singer has been continuously working during the lockdown. Apart from appearing on reality shows, the singer was also in news as his son, Jaan Kumar Sanu entered the Bigg Boss house this season.

Before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house, he had said, one needs to be spontaneous and their true self to make a place for themselves in the house. He added that aking a fixed strategy would not work as the “house is dynamic and forever changing”.