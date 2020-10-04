Bigg Boss 14 contestants open up on controversies, strategies as they ready for the reality show amid pandemic

Most of the contestants seem excited about entering the Bigg Boss house which a shopping mall, a restaurant, a spa and a theatre this season.

After a bit of delay, the 14th edition of Bigg Boss premiered on 3 October with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returning to host for the 11th time.

With a large selection of television actors, the contestants include, Rubina Dilaik, actor husband Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkani, Nikki Tamboli besides couple of those who have already tasted success in other reality shows — Pavitra Punia (Splitsvilla 3 finalist), and Shehzad Deol who was declared finalist for Ace of Space Season One. Then, there is singer and host Rahul Vaidya, Punjabi singer and actor Sara Gurpal, radio jockey-turned-actor Shardul Pandit, Kumar Sanu’s singer-son Jaan Kumar Sanu, and Radhe Maa.

Before entering the house, the contestants spoke with Firstpost about their excitement, the controversies expected and all the strategising they will have to do.

With boredom setting in due to coronavirus and lockdown, most of the contestants seem excited about entering the Bigg Boss house which a shopping mall, a restaurant, a spa and a theatre this season. Also, many of them feel that the Bigg Boss house is a safer place to be in these times of pandemic.

Television actor Eijaz Khan, who rose to fame by playing the lead roles in Balaji Telefilms serials Kkavyanjali, and Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, was approached for many seasons but this was the most opportune time for him to participate. “I lost count of how many times I have been offered Bigg Boss in the past but I couldn’t make up my mind. I felt this was the right time from my life and career point of view and also because Bigg Boss house is a safe space to be in. One can also use the opportunity of getting showcased and get paid for it too."

The contestants were tested for COVID-19 a couple of times and quarantined in a hotel in Mumbai, and those tested negative were finalised for the show. “It will be a good change in the midst of a pandemic, our life is getting so monotonous. I really can’t wait to go inside the house. I have been thinking how things will unfold inside but now I feel whatever will happen I will face it. I am gearing up, I want the battle to begin,” said television actor Nishant Singh Malkani who is currently seen as lead in the daily soap Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.

Talking about the ‘battle’, we all know that controversies and fights go hand- in-hand in the Bigg Boss house. Ugly physical and verbal spats between Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz in the last season, supposed to be the most successful in garnering TRPs, remain fresh in the minds of people. However, most of the contestants are geared up to face any untoward incident and don’t believe in strategising for the situations that are currently unforeseen.

“My learning from all the seasons has been that the world will try to pull you down, the world will try to dim your light but you should stick to what your thought process is. Do what you like and stay strong. You can’t escape ugly spats but right now I cannot assume that this is how things will unfold because every year different kinds of people enter the show. But whatever situation comes up, mentally I am prepared to face that,” said Jasmin Bhasin.

While agreeing that many of aggression, violence and ugliness could have been avoided in the previous season, Pavitra Punia is hoping that she is not made the target. “I wouldn’t like my family, my personal life and my relationships getting dragged into the show. I won’t be able to take that. Last season was quite successful but whenever I watched it I couldn’t understand what was happening and I would switch off. Many times I did feel that it was getting too controversial and I don’t like these shouting matches. In terms of TRPs it must have been a hit show in the entire history of Bigg Boss but it was too extreme. But yes, it was also interesting with a good mix of romance, fights and cuteness,” said Punia, furthering, “Yes, of course, controversies will happen but it depends upon you how far you want to go. How much you stretch it will depend only upon you.”

Chhoti Bahu and Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki actress Rubina Dalaik, who will be entering the house with her actor husband Abhinav Shukla, said that though she may avoid unpleasantness she will always be there to resolve fights and ensure that the environment she’s living in was healthy. “Look, there is no scope of an internal strife between my husband and me. We have always been totally transparent about our relationship. But if something will have an effect on the environment that I am staying in, I will definitely try to resolve it. Of course, I won’t control anyone because I will be busy playing my game, too, but I will do my bit. There will be certain reactions, politics, which is inevitable. But I won’t be ashamed of coming out with some flawed identity, or if some negative aspect of my personality is revealed. We are humans. The beauty of each individual is the rawness and flaws that we have."

Armed with the experience he has had on the reality show Ace Of Space, Shehzad Deol is all set to meet his co-contestants coming from different experiences and backgrounds. “Preparation in terms of being confined in an environment with many participants is something that I have already done. I have done my homework. It was like a training academy for me. But there will always be unforeseen circumstances. Sometimes desperate times need desperate measures,” he says. Deol furthers, “It’s just that you have to put your point across and at times in a stern manner. Being peaceful doesn’t necessarily mean being a ‘Yes’ man and that is not my personality. Disagreeing is not bad and in that if you have an argument then voices are going to get raised because you have to put your point across. But I don’t want to fight unnecessarily which I have seen happening in certain seasons in the first few days and episodes. People just want to get noticed but I believe in putting my point across logically, sternly and very clearly,” he added.

Deol would like to use the same skill set in the Bigg Boss house that he would use in any party or a gathering for being popular. “I had few strategies under my belt but I have forgotten all of that now while I am in a hotel. If I go with a plan it will go out of the window on the third or the fourth day. Instead, it is important to be honest with yourself. Be organic, be real and if you are entertaining people outside the house when you go for a party, or a gathering, then you will be loved by the Bigg Boss audience as well. What is the difference? It is just that there will be about 150 cameras covering me and I am not camera conscious. I am not afraid of anything,” said Deol.

“Every season is going to have different circumstances and issues, you can’t stereotype it, you can’t pre decide that 'Okay, I will behave like this or that way', because you are going to be in a completely different situation each time. You just be yourself and chill,” said Rahul Vaidya, who claims to have never seen a single season of the reality show. “But yes, since the time I confirmed doing the show I did watch a bit of last season on social media. It was nice to watch, there were issues, there were repercussions, there was violence and filthy things said to each other,” said Vaidya, curious about how the audience would react to his game. “People have seen me as a singer, you haven’t seen me in a place where there is a situation which has made me angry, or made me very happy. This is the first time people will see what I am as a person. Having no strategy should be one strategy in Bigg Boss,” he says.

Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of Kumar Sanu, popularly known as the king of melody of the 90’s, believes in being adaptable and spontaneous and stands by ground for what is right, “Because eventually people fall in love with the real people. That became very clear in the last season. Siddharth Shukla has shown everyone how to play the game. He has unapologetically been himself, and in doing the same I am hoping to win lots of hearts and also hopefully lift the trophy,” says Sanu. “You can’t have a fixed strategy as the situation in the house is dynamic and forever changing. Then, the reactions of contestants are so unpredictable that your strategies won’t help,” he adds.

Sums up Eijaz Khan, “What you see is what you get. Strategies don’t really work over there though there have been people who have stuck to their strategies for three months and come out a winner but I don’t think I am cut out that way. I liked the no-nonsense strategy of Siddharth Shukla. I can relate to the fighter spirit of Asim Riaz, and Shehnaz Gill was very cute.”