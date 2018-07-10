Kubbra Sait on Sacred Games character: Cuckoo wouldn't be the same if Gaitonde had treated her any differently

Ever since Netflix India's first original Sacred Games began streaming on Friday, there has been a range of reactions coming in — from extreme adulation to shock, thrill and an immense anticipation to what follows the cliffhanger at the end of the eighth episode.

Read: Netflix's international originals team talks Sacred Games, plans for India, and need for diverse stories

While the protagonists, Sartaj Singh (played by Saif Ali Khan) and Ganesh Gaitonde (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui), have enjoyed the maximum screen space, the other, relatively smaller, characters have also not gone unnoticed. One of such characters happens to be Gaitonde's lady luck Cuckoo — who we later come to know being a transgender — played by actress Kubbra Sait.

Speaking about the newfound success with Sacred Games, Sait spoke to Zoom in an interview where she gives all credit to Anurag Kashyap for etching the character of Cuckoo so well. She says it is more appealing because of the way Nawazuddin's character Gaitonde treats her.

"Cuckoo would not have been Cuckoo if Nawazuddin or Gaitonde had not treated her the way he did. The humane approach to this character, it is of course that stems from the character itself, but the genuine love, admiration and longing that Gaitonde had for her is beautiful," says Sait, as reported by Zoom.

She also says Kashyap brought out the best in her; apparently, the scene where Cuckoo's sexual identity is revealed was shot seven times. "Working with him (Kashyap) was so endearing, he is so simple as a person. He's got so much reality in him," adds Bait.

Sait, in the interview with Zoom, also reveals that Sacred Games is not her first onscreen appearance; she has previously worked in the 2011 Salman Khan-starrer Ready and also did a cameo in Jodi Breakers (2012).

Netflix's Sacred Games is based on Vikram Chandra's novel of the same name.

(Also read — Sacred Games: Congress member files complaint against Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Netflix for 'abusing' Rajiv Gandhi)

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 16:34 PM