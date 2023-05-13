Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kubbra Sait recalled her experience of working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Netflix’s 2018 breakout show Sacred Games, and how their sex scene was shot. She revealed, “I love him. He is just a beautiful human being and what an incredible co-actor to work with. Also, so shy and we had all those crazy scenes together. He is the shyest human being on earth. I used to go kiss him on the cheeks and say let’s do the sex scene.”

On breaking down after the scene

Sait further revealed, “That scene was shot on the first day. It was the last scene of day one. I had to just go and complete the scene. I remember we finished the scene and to complete the scene we took seven takes. By the seventh take, I had lost count of the many hours we had been filming. Finally, I fell to the floor and could not get back up. I was exhausted. I was crying uncontrollably. Nawaz and AK picked me up and held me tight as I sobbed. Dimly I heard a cut.”

Nawazuddin’s exclusive chat with Firstpost

First taking about his journey as an actor, he said, “It has been a very interesting journey full of ups and downs and that’s how life is. In these last 24 years, my inner world, my thoughts have improved a lot. Hopefully I can progress in the coming years of my life as well.”

With more than a decade of success behind him, what are the aspects of a script he’s attracted to? The actor revealed, “I first look at my character because I’m a selfish actor. I look at the arc of my character and the thought of the director, and what’s also important is to see if your thought is matching the director’s or not and if the two of you are on the same page or not.“

