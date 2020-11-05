Kshitij Ravi Prasad, former Dharmatic Entertainment producer, held by NCB in another drug case

The NCB has taken Kshitij Ravi Prasad into custody in a case involving the recovery of cocaine from a Nigerian national in Mumbai, an official said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has taken Kshitij Ravi Prasad, former executive producer of Dharmatic Entertainment, into custody in another case involving recovery of cocaine from a Nigerian national in Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

Prasad was earlier arrested on 26 September by the NCB in connection with a drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

A special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court on Wednesday allowed the NCB to take Prasad's custody in connection with the case in which four gram cocaine was recovered from Nigerian national Uka Emeka in suburban Andheri last month, the official said.

Besides Prasad, the NCB has also taken into custody African national Agilslaos Demtriades in the same case, he said. Demetriades, a close relative of a Bollywood celebrity, was arrested last month from Lonavla in neighbouring Pune district.

A team led by NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede is conducting a probe into the case.

Prasad joined Dharmatic Entertainment (a sister company of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions) in November 2019 as one of the executive producers on a contract basis for a project, which eventually did not materialise.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)