Former Dharmatic Entertainment producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad's bail plea to be heard on 14 October

The bail application of Kshitij Ravi Prasad, a former executive producer for Dharmatic Entertainment, will be heard by a special court in Mumbai on 14 October.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Kshitij, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), approached the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court for bail and said that he has been falsely implicated in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

While arresting and seeking remand for Prasad, NCB alleged that his involvement was revealed during the interrogation of Sanket Patel, one of the alleged drug peddlers who claimed that he delivered ganja (marijuana) to Prasad at his Andheri residence.

Patel also said that he has delivered ganja almost 12 times to Prasad between May and July.

Prasad, in his defense, refuted the allegations and claimed that at the time of interrogation when Patel was brought to identify him, he failed.

A report by The Indian Express said that at the time of his arrest last month, Prasad claimed that NCB forced him to falsely implicate Karan Johar and Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Morea, and Arjun Rampal.

Prasad is currently in Taloja Jail and has filed his bail plea through his lawyer Satish Maneshinde. In the plea, he said there was no evidence to prove the sections under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act invoked against him.

Prasad joined Dharmatic Entertainment (a sister company of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions) in November 2019 as one of the executive producers on a contract basis for a project, which eventually did not materialise.

After the preliminary investigation, NCB said that Prasad is indirectly connected with accused Anuj Keshwani, from whom commercial quantity of contraband was seized.