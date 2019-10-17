Krushna Abhishek claims Govinda's wife refused to share stage with comedian on The Kapil Sharma Show

Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, who plays the character of Sapna in The Kapil Sharma Show, was asked not to attend the segment with Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahujawere present on the stage.

Krushna says he was sad and shocked to learn Sunita did not want to share the stage with him. Speaking to Times of India on the issue, he says, "I was told by the team that Sunita Ii didn’t want me to be a part of the segment featuring them. So I appeared in a gig before their entry. It was sad and shocking, as my character (Sapna) is an integral part of the show. However, I chose not to create a ruckus because it was Narmada’s big day, and they had come to promote her album. If I could do this for my sister being the older brother, I expected the same from my elders. It’s so sad that while Chi Chi mama (Govinda) doesn’t want us to fight or talk about our issues in public, something like this has happened.”

Krushna claims though that he has resolved his issues with Govinda around six months ago. He says they have been in touch, and he even met Govinda in Dubai 20 days ago, where the actor had asked Krushna to mend his ties with Sunita.

While he acknowledges the fact Govinda has been an instrumental figure during his initial days, he has never sought work from the actor. He says Govinda, being a superstar, could have pulled a few strings and gotten Krushna more films, had Krushna asked for his help.

Krushna and Sunita had a major fallout after Kashmera Shah made a comment on ‘people who dance for money' last year, which Sunita felt was meant for Govinda. However, Krushna later clarified the tweet was addressed to his sister Arti Singh, but the feud has not dissolved yet.

