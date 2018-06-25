Govinda's wife accuses nephew Krushna Abhishek of 'milking' actor's fame; comedian denies claims

One of Bollywood’s most distinguished comedians is feuding with TV’s favourite comedian, but the fight is not funny. Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have accused their comedian nephew Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah of talking ill of them behind their backs, reports News18.

While the two families have evidently not been on talking terms for some years now, a recent incident revealed that things may be worse than they appear. Krushna and Kashmera had hosted a birthday party for their twins Krishaang and Raayan earlier this month but Govinda’s family was missing from the celebration.

While talking to Times of India, Sunita confirmed that the families were not on cordial terms and that they had distanced themselves from the couple and their family. "Krushna’s claim to fame has always been the fact that he is Govinda’s bhanja. He has milked that enough. He has lived with us for years and we have always loved him. It’s a shame that they talk rubbish about us behind our back,” Sunita told TOI.

On the topic of not attending the birthday bash, Sunita said while they couldn’t have attended as they were not in the country at the time, she mentioned that they weren’t invited and insisted wouldn’t have gone even if they were. She further added that they had cut all ties with Krushna’s family and that she would not initiate a patch up.

Responding to Sunita’s claim that Krushna had used his relation with Govinda to gain success, Krushna retorted "It’s appalling to see them even make such claims. Yes, there is no denying the fact that he has helped me on the personal front when I was young. But I have made a career through sheer hard work.”

Krushna also added that he was sad about how things had turned out yet would be "fine if things are not resolved now."

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 12:12 PM