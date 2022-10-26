Wooing the audience with her prowess in Amazon Prime’s Hush Hush, TV star Kritika Kamra is one such actress who has nailed every platform. Not only was this but the actress’ transition from successful TV shows to intriguing web series to films on big screens was quite smooth. However, not many are aware of the fact that Kritika belongs to a complete non-filmy background, and has been around the industry for more than a decade, the actress has seen her fair share of ups and downs. In her recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the TV star touched upon the never-ending debate of nepotism in the film industry. Agreeing that it exists in the film fraternity, the actress revealed that while she was very well aware of the presence of nepotism in the industry, she wasn’t affected because of it in any way. However, she accepted that there were times when casting wasn’t open for all, as the makers would prefer actors they already know.

For those who don’t know, the debate around nepotism in Bollywood has been raging for quite some time now. It basically sparked several critics accusing star kids of ‘preventing’ outsiders from gaining a foothold in the industry. Now, Kritika, who marked her Bollywood film debut with Nitin Kakkar’s Mitron in 2018, claimed that while she was aware of nepotism in the fraternity, she didn’t suffer because of it.

In her conversation, Kritika revealed that nepotism is a very “real thing in every industry,” and one will always face “some sort of nepotism and favouritism.” Pinkivilla quoted her as saying, “I don’t know how you can face it. You can’t be a victim of it. At least I don’t look at it that way but I think, of course, there are times when casting does not open to other people because the makers would go to somebody they know or have a soft corner for.”

Kritika continued by saying that such things happen, but revealed that everything that she is “doing right now,” she has received “on merit.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kritika, who was loved for her on-screen chemistry with Karan Kundrra in much loved Kitani Mohabbat Hai, transitioned to a web series post-pandemic. The actress made her OTT debut with Saif Ali Khan starrer Tandav last year. This year, Kritika has already appeared in two OTT series including Zee5’s Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and Juhi Chawla starrer Hush Hush. Next, the actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Pratik Gandhi in Netflix’s untitled project.

