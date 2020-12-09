Kriti Sanon says she has tested positive for COVID-19, is quarantining at home in Mumbai
Kriti Sanon said she will get back to work as soon as she tests negative for COVID-19, and thanked her fans for their wishes.
Actor Kriti Sanon on Wednesday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently quarantining at home in Mumbai.
The 30-year-old actor had recently returned to the city after wrapping up the shoot for an upcoming film with her Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Rajkummar Rao in Chandigarh, following which there were reports she had contracted the virus.
In a statement on Twitter, Sanon said she is following the advice of doctors and officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Sanon said she will get back to work as soon as she tests negative and thanked her fans for their wishes.
Here is her statement
😷🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/pbMC64X4dV
— Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) December 9, 2020
Earlier, the cast of Karan Johar-backed Jug Jugg Jeeyo, including Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and director Raj Mehta also tested positive for COVID-19 while shooting for the film in Chandigarh.
On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 4,026 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 18,59,367.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Kangana Ranaut files petition in Supreme Court over demolition of her Mumbai office
Kangana Ranaut's petition states that if the BMC challenges Bombay HC's decision to quash the demolition order, then "no decision should be taken" without taking into account her side of the story
Actor Tannaz Irani says she has tested positive for COVID-19, currently isolating at home
Tannaz Irani told a leading daily that she had experienced physical symptoms of the virus but she dismissed them as signs of exertion.
Sunny Deol tests positive for coronavirus, confirms Himachal Pradesh health secretary
Sunny Deol had undergone a shoulder surgery in Mumbai and was recuperating at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu district