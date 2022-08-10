Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram story to share a video of her vibing in her vanity van as the song Mashooka played in the background.

Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music has delivered another blockbuster number with Mashooka, starring Rakul Preet Singh. The song has got the entire B-Town grooving to its beats.

The track has garnered ample attention on social media and its hook step became a favourite among Instagram reel lovers. From Kriti Sanon to Alaya F, here’s a look at all the celebrities who caught the fever of the new song.

Recently, Kriti Sanon took her Instagram to share a video of her vibing in her vanity van as the song ‘Mashooka’ plays in the background of it. She posted it on his story saying, “Vibing” tagging @rakulpreet @jackkybhagnani."

Also, we saw Alaya F sharing a super fun video capturing her friend enjoying to the tunes of Mashooka.

Jjust Music’s first Pan-India single Mashooka is being loved around the quarters and we are loving how the bollywood celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana Arjun Kapoor , Genelia D’Souza, Ritesh Deshmukh, Alaya F and many others have grooved too the song.

Jackky Bhagnani is one of the youngest and dynamic producers in the country, is known for bankrolling massy entertainers like Jawaani Jaaneman, Ganapath, starring Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff. He is also working on a film honouring the Indian Air Force.

Jackky Bhagnani he made his acting debut in 2009 with Kal Kissne Dekha and went on to do films like Faltu, Ajab Ghazab Love, Rangeezz, Youngistaan, Welcome To Karachi, and Mitron.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.