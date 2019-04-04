Kriti Sanon expresses disappointment over Kartik Aaryan receiving sole credit for Luka Chuppi's success

Actress Kriti Sanon's recent film Luka Chuppi, opposite Kartik Aaryan, has been garnering positive reviews and has done well at the box office too. However, the actress has expressed disappointment about Aaryan getting all the credit for the film's success at the box office.

In her interview with Mumbai Mirror, Sanon stated that she should have received equal credit since she put in as much work behind the film. The publication quoted the actress as saying, "This business of overlooking the leading lady has been going on for a while and it’s so unfair. I am glad this conversation is finally happening. It’s logical to talk about only the male protagonist when the leading lady doesn’t have a lot to do, but when they are both carrying a film on their shoulders, the credit should be equally shared. Everybody deserves a mention.”

Helmed by debutant Laxman Utekar, Luka Chuppi charts the journey of a couple in modern-day India while they try navigating through a live-in relationship. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurranna in pivotal roles.

Kriti also opined on the crucial issue of gender parity in terms of fees received in the industry, confessing that on many occasions, male actors are paid more than their female counterparts. "Remuneration should be in sync with two things — your role in the film and your capacity to pull in the audience. There have been instances in the past when actresses have been paid more than their hero,” added the actress.

