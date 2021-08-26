Spencer will premiere worldwide at Venice International Film Festival next month before it goes to the Toronto International Film Festival.

The makers of Spencer have finally released a new poster of the much-awaited film. Directed by Pablo Larraín, this movie has Kristen Stewart in the lead role of Diana, Princess of Wales.

The poster of the biopic, which is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival, has been unveiled by NEON films on this social media handle.

For the unversed, this much-awaited drama will premiere worldwide at Venice International Film Festival next month before it goes to the Toronto International Film Festival which begins on 15 September, according to USA Today.

In the poster, the Twilight star is seen weeping into her embellished white gown and striking a dramatic pose. She is showing her back to the viewers while being in a slumped pose.

This elaborate outfit is reminiscent of the Diaghilev gown that Diana Spencer wore on occasions or events such as visits to the Royal Opera House and The Living Daylights film premiere. The beautiful gown was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, who had also created her wedding dress.

Currently, the new poster is receiving a lot of love from fans across the world.

Check out the poster here

Earlier, Stewart's first look from the film made headlines as the Charlie's Angels actor looked exquisite as the young royal princess. Moreover, in the first look, she is seen wearing a red and black dress where she perfectly looks like the late Princess Diana.

Spencer is written by Steven Knight, who has earlier acclaimed appreciation for various movies and series’ including Dirty Pretty Things, Locke, and Peaky Blinders. Spencer revolves around one weekend in Princess Diana's life at the Sandringham estate Norfolk where she spends her Christmas holidays with the Royal Family.

During that holiday, Diana finally decides to end her marriage to Prince Charles. Meanwhile, Jack Farthing who is popular for his series Poldark, will be seen essaying the role of Prince Charles.