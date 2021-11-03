Kristen Stewart reveals she wants to have an intimate wedding in Los Angeles, the hometown of her and her fiance Dylan Meyer. 'I don't want anyone to be walking down any aisles. We'll just stand, and take vows.'

Kristen Stewart is engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer. The 31-year-old actor announced the news on The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday.

“We’re marrying, it’s happening. We're totally gonna do it,” Stewart said.

She also revealed that Meyer did the proposing. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted, and she nailed it,” Stewart said.

The actor further said that she wants to have an intimate wedding ceremony in her and Meyer's hometown. "I want to stay home. I want to be in LA so everyone can come, and... I want it to be pretty chill. I don't want it to be anyone walking down any aisles. Like, we're just gonna stand, do vows," she said.

The two started dating in 2019 after they met at a mutual friends’ party, and bonded over having grown up in Los Angeles. Stewart was earlier in a relationship with model Stella Maxwell.

A week ago, Meyer posted on Instagram a photo of them laying on the floor in each other’s arms with the caption, “Awful proud of this hard-working princess.”

Stewart is currently promoting the Princess Diana film Spencer, which comes out in US theaters on Friday.

With inputs from agencies.