Joon Park is often accredited with creating several mind-blowing tracks over the years. His trademark compositions are immensely popular because of their unique combination of Korean and Western music.

South Korean-American singer Joon Park turns 53 today. Born on 20 July 1969, Park Joon-Hyung aka Joon Park is also famous for his roles in films like Dragonball Evolution, Speed Racer, and Hero 108. Apart from his movies, he is well-known for being the leader and rapper of the Korean pop group g.o.d, which was established in 1999.

As the actor-singer Joon Park turns 53, here is a list of his top songs:

Love and Remember

Sung by the band g.o.d, the song was a part of the album Chapter2. The song was loved by audiences so much that a Chinese version of the song was also created as well. Love and Remember was sung by all the five members of the band.

Fine Dust

In this futuristic, hilarious music video, rapper Joon Park can be seen shaking a leg to the peppy number. His groovy steps are sure to inspire you to put on your dancing shoes.

Christmas Tears

Sung by Hyukoh and Joon Park, the song was released in 2018. The lyrics are sure to make you fall in love with the track. The soft background music is in total sync with the lyrics, which makes it one of the best songs by Joon Park.

The Place You Belong

Released in 2001, the song was sung by the popular band g.o.d. The Place You Belong was featured in the album Chapter4.

To Mother

To Mother was the debut song of the band that drew a lot of attention. It became so popular after its release that it one of the most requested songs on radio stations at one point. According to some reports, the lyrics of this song were inspired by Joon's childhood.

Happy birthday Joon Park!

