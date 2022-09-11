She won the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the OTT Play Awards. She penned a note to everyone who made the show possible.

Konkona Sensharma delivered an edgy, enigmatic performance in Nikkhil Advani’s Mumbai Diaries 26/11 last year that streamed on Amazon Prime Video India. It was a fictional yet frightening account of one of the globe’s most barbaric terrorist attacks that unfolded on the fateful night of 26th November, 2008, at the Taj Hotel in Colaba, Mumbai. For that very performance, Sharma has now won an award.

She won the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the OTT Play Awards. She penned a note to everyone who made the show possible. She wrote on her Instagram account- “Thank you so much @htcity #ottplayawards for this award for Best Supporting Actress for Mumbai Diaries! Dedicating this award to first responders everywhere.”

“Narrated from the lens of the first responders i.e. doctors, nurses, interns and ward boys, the show transports the viewers into the corridors of the Bombay General Hospital, unfolding what transpired there on that fateful night. It is a series we are immensely proud of,” the creator of the show, Nikkhil Advani said.

The series has an ensemble cast of Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi.

During the trailer launch of the series, Advani said Mumbai Diaries 26/11 offers a “different perspective to the dreadful night of 26/11” which hasn’t been explored on-screen so far.

The filmmaker said the show would take the viewers to the corridors of the Bombay General Hospital, where the main story would unfold.

