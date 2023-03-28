Shah Rukh Khan, the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), launched the ‘Knight Club app’ with a fun video, highlighting the tagline “Ekdum Fatafati App.” The app aims to bring all the excitement live and right into the palms of the fans while offering a range of features that will keep them engaged and entertained across the cricketing season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkriders)

Regarding the Knight Club App launch, Binda Dey, Chief Marketing Officer of KKR, says, “KKR has always had a special bond with its fans. We wanted to take the commitment to our fans further as we return to our home ground Eden Gardens after three years, post the pandemic. The Knight Club app is our way of bringing the KKR experience to our fans’ fingertips and sharing all the excitement of coming home with them up, close and personal.”

One of the most exciting features of the Knight Club app is the loyalty program, where fans can get rewarded for being loyal KKR fans. Fans can earn points by engaging with the app and redeeming them for exclusive KKR merchandise, and money can’t buy experiences. Additionally, lucky fans can get a chance to meet the KKR Knights in person!

The app will also feature a game zone where fans can participate in match-day games and win exclusive prizes. Getting to know the Knights better and staying on top of the game are the highlights of the Knight Club app, as it provides exclusive insight into the KKR camp through articles, pictures, videos, stats, and more.

The app will also include a megastore where fans can buy the official KKR merchandise and show their support for the team.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram