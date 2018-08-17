Kolamavu Kokila will be an acid test for Nayanthara, after lukewarm response to Dora and Aramm

Nayanthara is undoubtedly Kollywood’s number one female actor lovingly referred by her fans as 'Lady Superstar'. No heroine has held sway over Tamil cinema for so many years. She has been paired opposite all male superstars, from Rajinikanth to Sivakarthikeyan and will now finally be Kamal Haasan’s heroine in Shankar’s Indian 2.

A female-led film is rarity in Kollywood, which is totally male-dominated. In recent times, Nayanthara started the trend of female-led films with the huge success of the horror thriller Maya (2015) and Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015) , a film which also saw the rise of its male lead Vijay Sethupathi as a commercial hero. The secret of Nayanthara’s success is that she works with young debutant directors with fresh ideas. She shuttles between big hero commercial entertainers and offbeat solo films. But lately, two of her female-led films, the horror thriller Dora and social message film Aramm, were lukewarm at the box office.



Now all eyes are on her this Friday release, a black comedy thriller Kolamavu Kokila also known as CoCo, directed by Nelson . It is a female-led film and has Nayanthara playing an ordinary girl with a penchant for drawing Rangoli, who gets caught in the clutches of a drug cartel. She uses her wit and charm to wiggle out of a tough situation which forms the crux of the story. Nayanthara is doing a totally de-glamourised role. She will be seen in a cotton skirt and top with her hair tied in a plait.



Nelson, the director of Kolamavu Kokila, says, “You can’t slot it in a single genre, it is a mix of crime, comedy and family drama. Nayanthara plays Kokila an introvert who is put in a difficult situation and how she reacts is what it is all about. Though she has done quite a few female-centric films, in CoCo, it is totally different in content and treatment.” The film also has Saranya Ponvannan, Yogi Babu and RS Shivaji playing key roles.



Another highlight of the film is that it has music by the hot and happening Anirudh Ravichander. The melodious 'Edhuvaraiyo', and the peppy and funny 'Kalyana Vayassu' is making waves. Two of the promo video songs from the film was directed by Nayanthara’s boyfriend lyricist and director Vignesh Shivan and shot stylishly by Ravi Varman, the cameraman of Sanju.



The buzz around the two-hour-long Kolamavu Kokila is very positive and those who saw a sneak preview, are raving about it. The Nayanthara film is getting a big wide release in Tamil Nadu and theatres are giving it prime shows as last week’s Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam2 has failed to take off. Theatres in Chennai suburbs are giving it a rare honour by having early morning shows, normally associated only with big Tamil heroes, as advance booking is terrific.



If CoCo works big time at the box office, Nayanthara will become a saleable solo heroine in trade. It will make her next film Imaikka Nodigal, releasing in the first week of September, hot in the trade. She plays the pivotal role as a cop and an investigative officer in search of the elusive psychopath, played by Kashyap. And it will also help her to do more female-led films by young directors with innovative scripts and packaging.

