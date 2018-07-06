Kolamaavu Kokila trailer: Nayanthara gets tricked into becoming a drug mule in this Tamil comedy

Kolamaavu Kokila starring Nayanthara is yet another interesting outing from the actress and the trailer definitely hints at a promising watch.

Touted to be a dark comedy thriller, Kolamaavu Kokila is about a bunch of thugs trying to transport drugs in the name of kolam powder (rangoli). Nayanthara aka Kokila and family are a bunch of naive lower middle-class people who get involved in this murky plan.

This first impression essentially establishes to us a very vulnerable Kokila adapting to dangerous situations and mostly outdoing herself. Caught in a web of lies and illegal activities, Kolamaavu Kokila promises to be a fun watch on with Nayanthara leading a formidable cast. The actress' strong screen presence is established in the first few seconds of the clip and the rest of the trailer leaves you curious about whether or not Nayanthara and co will get busted.

Kolamaavu Kokila also stars Yogi Babu, Saravanan and RS Shivaji who along with Saranya add to the film's overall humour.

Nayanthara definitely seems to be on a roll with yet another unconventional role, post this year's Aramm and the soon to be released Imaikaa Nodigal.

Written and directed by Nelson, the upcoming Tamil film has also been trending for a catchy score by Anirudh Ravichander.

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 16:47 PM