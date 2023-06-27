Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi, who played character roles in Rakht, Jaani Dushman, International Khiladi and others, recently revealed some shocking details about his film Koi… Mil Gaya alongside Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta.

While having a conversation with Mukesh Khanna, the actor revealed many of his scenes in the film were edited, which left him ‘feeling terrible’.

“I moved to Canada at a point where I was feeling frustrated with my work in the film industry. Films worked and there was no bigger hit than Koi Mil Gaya but it did not benefit me. Because even though I had done a lot of work in that film, my track with Preity Zinta, and Hrithik’s track with her…but when the final edit appeared my track was cut. My biggest disappointment was that when the film was released, they completely cut out from the publicity and promotions of the film,” said Rajat.

He added, “I was very disappointed because as an actor you have certain expectations. I felt terrible” Rajat also revealed that while working on a film with Sunny Deol, his cheques bounced after he completed his share of work. “Then I was doing films with Sunny Deol. But all the cheques I received bounced. I was like ‘How will I grow?’ I am getting films, I am getting fame but I had to run a household. And I had friends from very high society, who were running companies worth ₹ 2000 crores. I asked myself, ‘Getting popular is fine, but where is the money?’”

Rajat was recently seen in Ahimsa, which featured Abhiram and Geethika in prominent roles.

