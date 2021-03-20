Koi Jaane Na trailer: Lines between fact and fiction get blurred in Kunal Kapoor, Amyra Dastur's murder thriller

Directed by Amin Hajee, Koi Jaane Na will release in theatres on 2 April.

Just days after releasing the first song 'Har Funn Maula' featuring Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam, the makers of Koi Jaane Na have released the trailer on Saturday, 20 March. The story, as revealed in the trailer, revolves around an acclaimed author named Kabir Kapoor who is not able to find a lead for his next novel. He then decides to write murder mysteries. However, the lines between fact and fiction soon get blurred when the murders start happening in reality.

Kunal Kapoor plays the role of the writer while Amyra Dastur plays his girlfriend Suhana.

The trailer looks intriguing and is full of twists and turns. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Koi Jaane Na is a psychological thriller set to hit the silver screen on 2 April. Earlier, the film was set to release on 26 March.

Check out the trailer here

Aamir Khan's friend Amin Hajee has directed the film. The duo has worked together on films like Lagaan and Mangal Pandey: The Rising. Amin is also co-producing the film under his banner Amim Hajee Film Company.

Kunal Kapoor, who was last seen in 2018 release Nobleman, is returing to Bollywoop after a gap of around 3 years with the murder mystery. He is yet to announce his next project after Koi Jaane Na.

Amyra has films like Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha and Bagheera (both in Tamil) in her kitty. She was last seen in Rajkummar Rao starrer Made In China which released in 2019.