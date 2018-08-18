Karan Johar teases return of Koffee With Karan on Twitter, says chat show will be 'coming soon'

Karan Johar has teased the return of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan.

Karan Johar took to Twitter to announce that Koffee With Karan will be coming back soon. Johar took to Twitter and wrote, "Time to wake up and smell the ....... COMING SOON". This, clearly, is Karan Johar alluding to the fact that the controversial and hugely popular show will soon be returning.

Time to wake up and smell the ....... COMING SOON ☕️ pic.twitter.com/WSWKL4Fz08 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 18, 2018

Karan Johar also shard a photograph of himself along with the announcement of the return of the show. He is not clearly visible in the picture, but it is understandable that he is standing in the Koffee With Karan studio as the camera hovers around him.

It had earlier been reported that Koffee With Karan will be making a comeback in September. It was also reported that apart from Karan Johar's regular celebrity guests, efforts were being made to have Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on the show. In fact, Karan Johar's team wants to open the show with them.

Koffee With Karan has had guests like Kangana Ranaut, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, among others.

