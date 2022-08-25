The latest episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan season 7 was graced by Kabir Singh duo Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Koffee With Karan has been always one of those shows, where celebs win our hearts with candidness and by sharing some insights into their lives. Talking about the seventh season, it seems the show explored the love life and personal relationship of the stars. Right from Ranveer Singh–Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal–Sidharth Malhotra to the recent one of Shahid Kapoor–Kiara Advani, all these episodes emphasized on the relationship value of the stars.

Well, speaking about the latest episode of KWK, which was graced by Shahid and Kiara, gave us a very nice and feel-good vibe where we fall in love with their beautiful friendship. Unlike, previous seasons, this time Shahid looked very calm, composed and zen. It was a very adorable gesture from Shasha to make her Kabir Singh costar comfortable as she was making her KWK debut. In fact, when the Jersey actor requested the Koffee jury to vote for Kiara, it turned out to be the cutest moment of the show.

The handsome hunk also shared how his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor balances out him and keeps him very normal. Even Kiara showered love on Shahid’s wife and said that she is one of the loveliest individuals the actress came across.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

However, in this adorable episode, the highlight was the relationship conversation of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara, which made the latter blush and smile. The actress shared that she and her Shershaah costar are ‘more than close friends’ and also revealed that Sid is a good singer, during the rapid-fire round. While KJo and Shahid were continuously teasing Kiara about when she will tie the knot, they also said that the duo look great together and since they are a good-looking couple, they will have gorgeous kids. And Kiara’s reaction to this was unmissable.

Shahid jokingly said that Kiara will announce her marriage in December and KJo gave a hilarious reply that they should perform on Dola Re Dola.

Well, all and all the latest episode of Koffee With Karan had all the entertaining elements, which bring a huge smile to your face.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram