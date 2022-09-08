The latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 was graced by Phone Bhoot stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved B-Town couples among fans. The adorable duo was very secretive and lowkey about their relationship and when they tied the knot in December 2021, it turned out to be a great surprise for their admirers.

In one of the recent episodes of Koffee With Karan, Vicky said that in the initial phase of his career he didn’t even know that he exists for Katrina or that the actress even knows about him but after they met and bonded, it turn out to be a life-changing phase for them.

Talking about the latest episode of KWK, which was graced by Katrina along with his Phone Bhoot costars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, it turned out to be an entertaining stuff with the trio making some interesting revelations.

Katrina revealed that she met Vicky for the first time during the Screen Awards and said, “It really was my destiny and it was meant to be.” She also revealed that the Raazi actor was not on her radar and quoted, “I maybe heard the name but there was no association. It was the most unexpected thing.”

The Tiger 3 actress revealed that Zoya Akhtar was among the first people with whom she shared that she likes Vicky. She revealed that Vicky’s love for his family, commitments, and values made her fall for him. The actress also shared a cute thing that on her birthday, Vicky did a 45-minute concert of her songs and danced on it.

Ishaan Khatter grabbed our attention when he revealed one thing about Katrina, which annoys him the most and said, “She will be speaking to you and she genuinely listens right when you speak which is lovely, when you’re having a conversation. Looking into your eyes. Except when she stops listening. And it can happen at any given point. So you’re speaking to Katrina Kaif and suddenly you’re speaking to a wall. Like there’s no one there, there’s no person. Like, she is looking at you, but she is looking through you.”

When KJo asked Ishaan about his breakup with Ananya Panday, the Dhadak star called her a wonderful person and said, “Yeah, I mean, I would hope to have her as a friend for the rest of my life. She is one of the most wonderful people I have known. She is a sweetheart, she really is. Anyone who has met her would say this. She genuinely is a sweetheart. And all pulpy questions aside, she is someone who is very dear to me and will always remain so.”

