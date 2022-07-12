This episode will be premiered on 14 July, Thursday. Meanwhile, the Koffee With Karan season 7 kickstarted on 7 July with actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh gracing the episode one.

Filmmaker Karan Johar today, 12 July dropped a new teaser from the upcoming episode of his most anticipated talk show Koffee With Karan season 7. The new promo reveals that the second guests on the show to grace the couch will be actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar shared the video with a note reading – ‘Verified Two of my favourite girls at their unfiltered best’. Further in the post, he also mentions getting ready for episode two of Hotstar Specials that will streams from 14 July on Disney+ Hotstar.

Check out his post here:

In the 45-second-long teaser, Johar can be seen asking Khan and Kapoor how they became friends. To which the Dhadak actress said, “So many people have told us this, that y’all bring out the obscene side in you” while the Atrangi Re star looked directly into the camera and said, “Watch out.”

As the video proceeds, Johar enquires from Khan to give him a name of a boy she feels like dating. She instantly denies answering the question but later says ‘Vijay Deverakonda’. The filmmaker then tells the Roohi actress that he sees her with Deverakonda, after which Khan asks Kapoor, “Do you like Vijay?” to which she immediately reacts saying “What is this?” and laughs.

Johar is further seen asking the Kedarnath star to list down "one reason why your ex is your ex,” and Khan replies to it by saying, “because he’s everyone’s ex.” For those who are unaware, it was on the same couch, a year back, when Khan candidly confessed that she had a crush on actor Kartik Aaryan.

In another segment on the chat show, both the young stars are asked to take the names of their mothers’ filmography (which is of Amrita Singh and late Sridevi).

This episode will be premiered on 14 July, Thursday. Meanwhile, the Koffee With Karan season 7 kickstarted on 7 July with actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh gracing episode one.

