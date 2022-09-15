Koffee With Karan Season 7: Anil Kapoor confesses being insecure about Jackie Shroff’s accomplishments

When Karan questioned him if he felt insecure about Jackie Shroff’s accomplishment, Anil Kapoor admitted that he did feel so.

Bringing on the ‘Jhakaas’ energy on the couch, the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 is here! The host of the celebrity chat show, Karan Johar has yet again grabbed all the attention by inviting two of the most energetic, euphoric, and versatile actors on the Koffee couch. We are talking about none other than the evergreen Anil Kapoor and dynamic Varun Dhawan. Intriguing the audiences with their discussions on marriage, infidelity, love, nepotism, role-playing, and industry competitiveness, the Jugjugg Jeeyo stars even confessed some of their never-heard-before scoop. Of which, one that was an instant attention grabber was Anil Kapoor revealing that he felt insecure about Jackie Shroff’s accomplishments.

This began when KJo quizzed the veteran star on his views on the never-ending burning issue of nepotism. Responding to the same, the Thar actor said that he didn’t take it seriously. Despite knowing that Anil Kapoor has experienced nepotism firsthand, Karan wasn’t shy about questioning him the same. While expressing his thoughts on nepotism, Anil Kapoor said, “I just don’t take it seriously. I feel you just keep doing your work and your work speaks.” Continuing further, he said that especially if the person is an actor, he cannot pass on his legacy to his brother or son. Anil Kapoor added, “You either have it or you don’t. I remember when I started, there was Sunny (Deol), Sanju (Sanjay Dutt)..”

While the actor was speaking, Karan interrupted and sought to add Jackie Shroff to his list, to which Anil Kapoor claimed that in contrast to the actors he just mentioned, Jackie Shroff was an outsider. This is even though Jackie Shroff got his big break very soon after he did Subhash Ghai’s movie, which catapulted him to stardom. Comparing himself to Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor said that he at that time was doing South Indian films, so he did feel bad about the same. When Karan questioned him if he felt insecure about Jackie Shroff’s accomplishment, Anil Kapoor admitted that he did feel so. Anil Kapoor said, “Jackie became a huge huge success and I remember it so well that on sets, when people came to take his autographs, Jackie asked me to sign the autograph book as well and that was amazing.”

For those who don’t know, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have collaborated for many blockbuster movies like Ram Lakhan (1989), Karma (1986), Kabhi Na Kabhi (1998), Trimurti (1995), Andar Baahar (1984), Kala Bazaar (1989) and Shootout at Wadala (2013) among others.

