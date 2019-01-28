Koffee with Karan season 6: Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao on nepotism, crushes, and life before acting

On Sunday, popular celebrity show Koffee with Karan season 6 hosted the talented actors Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. The duo opened up about their journey in Bollywood so far, their choices regarding films, and then spilled some beans on their personal and professional lives.

The episode began with Johar asking them a fan question which read, "When will they play rich people onscreen?". To which both Rao and Pednekar replied only when Johar will cast them in Dharma movies.

Bhumi, who previously worked as an assistant to casting director Shanoo Sharma, walked down the memory lane and revealed how acting happened whilst working. She shared when they received the Dum Laga Ke Haisha (her debut film) script, she did not know she was being auditioned. Bhumi said, "So, Shanoo being Shanoo, she’s said, oh my God! Let’s do this mock audition. Shanoo gave me four scenes to do and I did all of them back to back together.”

When Johar asked Bhumi about her experience and how she got the part, Bhumi replied “Shanoo is a very dramatic person. So Shanoo and I had a fight and she was like, 'You are fired!’. I was like, 'What?’. She was like 'Yeah, you’re fired’. I said, 'Over such a silly thing?’ and then she said, 'From today, I don’t want to see your face because you’re being considered for Dum Laga Ke Haisha'.”

Johar also inquired about her experiences working for the Yash Raj Films casting team to which she revealed she has auditioned quite a few actors including Rajkummar, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra and Ranveer Singh. She also said that she was quite impressed with Parineeti’s audition for Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl.

Moving to Rajkummar, Johar asked him about his relationship with actress Patralekha and if marriage is on the cards. Rao replied, "Mentally, I’m not ready to get married. We are in a very happy relationship and we are very happy about it. It is a mutual decision." Rajkumar and Patralekha worked together in the film Citylights.

Karan, who is known for his love for designer clothes, could not stop talking on his look for the day. He tells Rajkummar that his trousers cost as much as his entire schooling and his jacket is worth his EMI. To this, Rajkummar showed him his hand and replied, “And this is the cost of the Income Tax department.”

In the Rapid Fire round, Bhumi said she wants to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and how she had a crush on one of her co-workers. She, however, did not reveal who she was talking about. She said she stalks Ameesha Patel online and finds Aditya Kapur Roy cute. During Rajkummar's turn, she revealed that he had a crush on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan while working on Fanney Khan. He said he wants to work with Alia Bhatt, and also dedicated the song 'Tareef Karu Kya Uski' to Deepika Padukone.

Filmmaker and host Karan Johar also asked them about their take on nepotism. While Bhumi said she never felt uncomfortable in the social circles as her work was always appreciated, Rao felt acceptance for him came a little late. "People take time to notice you," said Rajkumar Rao.

Koffee with Karan season 6 airs every Sunday on Star World at 9 pm.

