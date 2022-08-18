Karan showed a clip from a forthcoming episode of the celebrity chat show to Sidharth, in which Kiara called him to be ‘more than a close friend’.

Well, our Punjabi boys Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal surely made some noise in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7. And we were honestly in for a treat. While the alleged romance of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani constantly stayed up in the headlines, much prodding by Karan Johar has led the two to spill the beans on their relationship. During a fun segment with the host, wherein Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra talked about their personal and professional lives, Karan tried to dig deep about the Shershaah actors dating each other. And guess what? Sidharth Malhotra didn’t deny his relationship with Kiara. In addition, Karan Johar showed a clip from a forthcoming episode of the celebrity chat show to Malhotra, in which Kiara Advani called him to be ‘more than a close friend’.

In one of the most enthralling episodes of Koffee With Karan, the host said that Sidharth Malhotra is dating Kiara Advani, to which the Ek Villain actor didn’t deny and went on talking. Sidharth Malhotra said, “I am manifesting it today,” to which Karan added, “That you are marrying Kiara Advani.” Then the actor said, “I am manifesting a brighter future.” The filmmaker again added, “With Kiara Advani?”

Responding to this, Sidharth Malhotra said, “If it would be her then it would be great. But I am manifesting it right now. Let's see.” That's not all. Later to this, Karan Johar played a clip of an upcoming episode, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. While playing the clip, Karan Johar said, “We met your girlfriend a little earlier and we had some things to ask her and she had some things to say. Have a look.”

The video showed Kiara Advani saying that her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra is different from the film Kabir Singh. In addition, the actress claimed that she isn’t denying or accepting her relationship with the actor. Kiara Advani said, “We are definitely close friends, more than close friends.” Further, Kiara Advani named Shershaah as the one movie title that currently defined her life.

Moreover, during the rapid fire round, when Karan Johar quizzed Sidharth Malhotra to name an actress, he wished was single among Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif. Sidharth was quick enough to respond, “Well, I’m just happy that Kiara is single.” Not only this but when Karan Johar asked how he had saved Kiara Advani’s number on his phone. Sidharth Malhotra said, “Ki”.

