Last year around this time, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan after it carried out a raid and busted a rave party on a cruise ship mid-sea off the Mumbai coast. Both Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan maintained their stoic silence on the whole case and handled it in a dignified manner. But finally Gauri Khan reacted to her son’s arrest. It was indeed important to know Khan’s side of the story and what the family went through during those days.

In the 12th episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Gauri was seen sharing the couch with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor. She spoke about the case on the show. She returned to KWK after a long gap of seventeen years.

As we are all aware of Karan Johar’s interviewing skills, like a fine interviewer Johar after touching upon several questions related to the couples personal and professional life, brought up the topic of Aryan Khan’s arrest which happened last year and how Aryan had to spend twenty days in jail.

The question of Johar was simple and straight and an important one. It was about how GAuri and Shah Rukh handled the situation when their son was arrested by NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau). Karan Johar framed the question in a very sensitive manner and asked, “It has been such a tough ride for him (Shah Rukh Khan) not just professionally but everything that the family has been through personally, and you all have emerged so strongly as a family. I know you as a mother and him as a father, we are members of the same family and I feel like I am your children’s godparent as well. It hasn’t been easy, and Gauri, you have emerged stronger than ever. What do you have to say about your own handling tough times when families go through something like this?”

To which Gauri said, “:She said, “Nothing can be worse than what we have just been through. But where we all stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space. We feel loved. All our friends, and so many people whom we didn’t know, so many messages and so much of love. We feel blessed. We are grateful to everyone who helped us.”

Going back to the case on how it started and to refresh our memories, Bollywood superstar, SRK’s son Aryan Khan became the headline in all publications, not for any good news. On October 3, 2021, Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB and he had to spend Mumbai’s 22 days in Arthur Road Jail. Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast in October 2021 on the allegation of drug consumption. He was later given a clean chit because of lack of evidence in the drugs case.

The arrest of SRK and Gauri’s son happened mainly on the basis of speculation without any proper evidence, well that was the version of Bollywood. Bollywood insiders felt that they were being uselessly targeted. A video also surfaced on social media on how rave drug parties were conducted by the biggies of the industry. It ran with a hashtag #UDTABollywood.

