Koffee With Karan 7: Katrina Kaif has witty reply to Alia Bhatt's 'No Suhagraat' comment

Katrina Kaif with her Phone Bhoot boys, Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter will be gracing the Koffee With Karan Season 7 couch. From the glimpse shared by Karan Johar, it is evident that the upcoming episode will be a laughing riot. The promo begins with KJo asking Katrina about her take on Alia Bhatt’s ‘No Suhagraat’ comment. The actress, who tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal last year in December, had a witty reply. Not only Karan, but Siddhanth and Ishaan were also visibly impressed with her answer.

During her appearance in the first episode of KWK Season 7, Alia Bhatt had said, “There is no such thing as suhagraat. You are tired.” When Karan asked Katrina whether or not she agrees to Alia, she gave a savage reply saying, “Maybe it can be suhaag-din.”

KJo also asked the actress about the Instagram account she visits for ‘thirst trap’. And her reply isn’t a shocker. She mentions Ranveer Singh’s page.

The upcoming episode of KWK Season 7 will be quite high on sarcasm and witty replies. In the promo, KJo also asked Siddhant Chaturvedi about his relationship status and his reply will leave you in splits. Siddhant says that he is so single that even Ishaan Khatter has become single after spending time with him.

Ishaan was dating Ananya Panday but the couple separated earlier this year. The reason behind the break-up is best known to them.

Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Jasvinder Singh Bath and Ravi Shankaran, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment. Along with Phone Bhoot, Katrina has a string of interesting releases. She will be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Katrina will also star opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas.

Meanwhile, Siddhant has Yudhra and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the pipeline. And Ishan Khatter is slated to star along with Mrunal Thakur in a war-based film, titled Pippa.

