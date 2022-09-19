Gauri Khan was accompanied on the Koffee couch by Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. Khan said she and Shah Rukh Khan had a tumultuous love life and also revealed which movie title would suit their story best.

The conversations keep bubbling on Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan Season 7’s twelfth episode as a brand-new trio graces the couch. This time, the show’s iconic host Karan Johar welcomes Gauri Khan, who returns to the couch after 17 years. She is joined by close friends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, as they mark their debut on the show. Ringing in all the elements of candid, humour and wit, the three women spill the beans on airport looks and Bollywood parties.

Shah Rukh Khan has always been a gentleman, not just on screen, but off-screen too. Karan Johar shares, in the latest episode, how during parties at home, as a gracious host, he always walks a guest to their car. Gauri Khan reveals how this ‘precious’ habit sometimes annoys her.

“He is always seeing off the guest to their car. Sometimes I feel like he spends more time outside than inside the hour during parties. Then people start looking for him. It makes me feel like we are having the party outside on the road rather than inside the house!”, vented Gauri Khan. She also revealed she and SRK had a rather tumultuous love life. When Johar asked the one movie title that would suit their love story the best, Gauri said, “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, I love that film.” In the ‘Hey Karan it’s me’ round, when Gauri called Shah Rukh, Karan said that if he picks up the phone, she would get six points. The actor did, and the promo ended.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 will be available to all platform subscribers. For fans in the U.S., Koffee with Karan Season 7 will stream exclusively on Hulu.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.