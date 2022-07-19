In an indirect reference to the controversial Chris Rock-Will Smith Oscars slap incident, the iconic host Karan Johar is seen asking the Akshay Kumar, what he would do if Chris Rock made a joke about wife Twinkle Khanna. To which, Kumar replies that he would pay for Rock's funeral

Filmmaker Karan Johar has released a new teaser for the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan season 7. The promo reveals that the guests gracing the couch in episode 3 would be Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The promo of the episode was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Heart of gold and a dash of sexy & bold - my two new guests on the Koffee couch are bringing the heat this Thursday in an all new episode of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 only on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Check out the promo here:

In the 55-second-long teaser, Johar can be seen telling Kumar that he hoped that the actor knew that he was carrying the number one female star on his "number one shoulders". To which Prabhu quipped that she was not complaining.

As the video proceeds, Johar talks about Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s marriage. In response, the actor teases Johar and says that he is the reason for unhappy marriages, Kumar then intervenes and says that he has found a 'jodidaar' and both of them were going to take his (Johar's) case. The promo promises that the episode will be a mix of witty banter, fun antics and gossip- all hallmarks of the chat show's best episodes.

In an indirect reference to the controversial Chris Rock-Will Smith Oscars slap incident, the iconic host is seen asking the Khiladi of Bollywood, what he would do if Chris Rock made a joke about his wife Twinkle Khanna. To which, Kumar replies that he would pay for Rock's funeral, suggesting that no one could mess with Mrs Funnybones.

For Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the host cleverly asks about her preference for the best dancer in Bollywood with the question that if she had to host her best friend’s bachelor party, which two Bollywood hunks she would hire to perform. To this, the star promptly says, “Ranveer Singh, Ranveer Singh.”

This episode will air on 21 July, Thursday. The previous episodes of Koffee With Karan season 7 featured Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.

