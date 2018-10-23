Koffee with Karan 6: Ayushmann Khurrana-Vicky Kaushal, Diljit Dosanjh-Badshah confirmed as guests

For Koffee with Karan season six, Karan Johar has managed to get the most sought-after celebrities on the coveted couch. Just after kicking off a new season with an episode featuring Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, the director-producer took to Instagram and introduced two more pairs — Ayushamnn Khurrana-Vicky Kaushal and Diljit Dosanjh-Badshah — who will soon be seen joining him on his popular talk show.

While Kaushal and Khurrana have had a superb run at the box office this year, Badhshah an Dosanjh have also ruled the charts with their tracks. Dosanjh was also involved in several top-notch Bollywood and Punjabi projects.

None of these men have appeared on Koffee with Karan before. Their appearance on the couch heralds a refreshing change in the show's format, which is known for its gossipy and star-obsessed approach. The show can be caught on Hotstar and Star World.

