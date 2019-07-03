Knives Out trailer: Daniel Craig's whodunit is a nod to Agatha Christie's celebrated murder mysteries

Star Wars: The Last Jedi creator's upcoming production Knives Out is a typical whodunit narrative with a stellar cast. Rian Johnson inculcates a promising blend of satire and serious story-telling to cook up an edgy offering, at least by the look of its trailer.

Much-loved agent 007 Daniel Craig and Sorry to Bother You’s Lakeith Stanfield are detectives who begin investigating the sudden murder of an important personality. The victim's manor then becomes the setting for the unravelling that follows.

Like most family crime thrillers, the film deals with a unique set of oddballs, who also have their share of quirks. The family gathers for their patriarch's 85th birthday, the day on which he dies under mysterious circumstances. His death prompts the two detectives to launch an investigation.

View this post on Instagram A whodunnit like no one has ever dunnit. 🔪 A post shared by Lionsgate Movies (@lionsgate) on Jul 2, 2019 at 9:12am PDT

With stars like Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Katherine Langford, Noah Segan, Edi Patterson, Riki Lindhome, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer attached alongside Craig and Stanfield, Knives Out springs up ample Agatha Christie-like moments.

Evans seems to play the role of an unabashed, disgruntled (and slightly spoilt) member in the family chain. Special mention to a hilarious scene where Evans' character voices his repulsion for his kin with a 10-second-shot of him saying "eat sh*t" to everyone around him.

Written and directed by Johnson, the Lionsgate production is scheduled to hit theatres around Thanksgiving this year.

Whodunnit? #KnivesOut trailer tomorrow.

A post shared by Lionsgate Movies (@lionsgate) on Jul 1, 2019 at 10:34am PDT

