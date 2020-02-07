You are here:

Knives Out sequel confirmed days after Rian Johnson expressed desire to make spin-off on Daniel Craig's character

A sequel to Rian Johnson's blockbuster whodunit Knives Out is officially being developed at Lionsgate.

The announcement was made by the studio's two top executives, CEO Jon Feltheimer and Motion Picture Group Chairman Joe Drake, during the company’s third-quarter earnings call.

The news comes days after Johnson revealed that the new film will centre on Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc solving a new mystery.

The film, which Johnson wrote and directed, featured Daniel Craig as private sleuth Benoit Blanc, who investigates the death of a successful mystery novelist.

The movie's ensemble cast also included Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

During the call, Feltheimer said, Knives Out is expected to cross the $300 million mark at the global box office soon.

He said the movie "serves as further proof that franchises can emerge from any of our content verticals", as per Variety.

The two executives also revealed that the studio is going ahead with the fourth instalment of Keanu Reeves-led John Wick franchise.

The company has already announced a release date for the fourth chapter which is 21 May, 2021.

The third part, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, hit the theatres worldwide in May, 2019. It grossed $326 million during its theatrical run.

