After John Wick 3's mammoth box office success, Lionsgate to release fourth instalment on 21 May, 2021

After the mammoth box office success of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Lionsgate announced Monday that the studio had already scheduled John Wick 4 for 21 May, 2021, reports Polygon.

With this date, John Wick 4 will encounter a box office clash with Warner Bros' DC Super Pets, scheduled to release on the same date.

The announcement was made rather interestingly with text messages sent to fans, that read, “You have served. You will be of service. John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming – May 21, 2021.”

No further information about the upcoming fourth instalment was revealed by Lionsgate, though it is likely to start from where the third part ended.

John Wick 3 managed to unseat the Marvel juggernaut Avengers: Endgame at the North American box office with $56.8 million in its opening weekend (which nearly doubles Endgame's $30 million). Not only did it far exceed expectations, it is a franchise best that nearly doubled the opening of the second film, which itself doubled the opening of the first film from 2014.

The audience, in other words, is growing exponentially for this series about a talented assassin (played by Keanu Reeves) who never seems to get a break — in John Wick 3, there was a $14 million price tag on his head.

Men made up the majority (63 percent) of the John Wick 3 opening weekend crowd. Overall audiences gave the film a rare A+ CinemaScore, indicating that word-of-mouth will be strong in subsequent weekends. According to Comscore’s PostTrak audience survey, 70 percent said they would “definitely recommend” to their friends and 21 percent said they would see it again in theaters.

“This is the best reviewed film of the series so far,” said Joe Drake, chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, in a statement. “We believe word-of-mouth will continue to drive strong business for the film all over the world.”

Internationally, John Wick 3 earned $35.2 million from 66 territories.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: May 21, 2019 11:06:07 IST

