Knives Out: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Christopher Plummer's whodunnit to release in India on 29 November

Star Wars: The Last Jedi creator Rian Johnson's new directorial, Knives Out, will hit Indian cinemas on 29 November. Much-loved agent 007 Daniel Craig an Lakeith Stanfield from Sorry to Bother You play two detectives investigating the sudden murder of an important personality through a web of self-serving lies and red herrings. The victim's manor then becomes the setting for the unraveling that follows.

Like most family crime thrillers, the film deals with a unique set of oddballs, who also have their share of quirks. The family gathers for their patriarch's (a crime novelist named Harlan Thrombey) 85th birthday, the day on which he dies under mysterious circumstances. His death prompts the two detectives to launch an investigation.

With stars like Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Katherine Langford, Noah Segan, Edi Patterson, Riki Lindhome, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer attached alongside Craig and Stanfield, Knives Out promises many Agatha Christie-like moments in its story.

Here is the trailer for Knives Out

Nothing brings a family together like murder. Watch the new trailer for #KnivesOut now – In theaters this Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/2XuzPvyixH — Knives Out (@KnivesOut) September 18, 2019

Knives Out opened to much acclaim at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019 on 7 September. The film had its European premiere at BFI London Film Festival on 8 October.

Johnson had expressed his desire to make more mystery films like Knives Out in a recent interview. He said he will follow the template made famous by Christie if he decides to make another film in the whodunnit genre. "I had so much fun with this, and I had so much fun with Daniel, if I can make another mystery with the same character, and do what Agatha Christie did, and do a new cast and a new setting, and make a few of these," the director said.

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2019 15:22:59 IST