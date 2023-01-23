After years of dating, cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty have finally tied the knot today. The duo got married in an intimate ceremony at actress’ father Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse.

Sharing the pics, the newly-married duo wrote, “In your light, I learn how to love…” The caption further read, “Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

Many celebs and cricketers including Virat Kohli, Ayushmann Khurrana, Huma Qureshi, Banita Sandhu, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Mayank Agarawal, Rakul Preet Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Esha Gupta, Vaani Kapoor and others congratulated the couple through their wonderful comments.

Suniel Shetty, who repeatedly denied wedding rumours of the couple, recently talked with the paps and said that the couple and bride will pose for the shutterbugs. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Suniel said, “Main kal leke aata hoon bachhon ko. Aapne jo pyaar dikhaya uske liye bohot bohot thank you (I will bring the kids tomorrow, Thank you for showing so much love).”

Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Hero, which also featured Sooraj Pancholi in the lead role. The film was produced by Salman Khan and directed by Nikkhil Advani. Post that, she also starred in Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer Mubarakan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Motichoor Chaknachoor. Reportedly, Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff and Akshay Kumar were part of the invitation including cricketers and close friends of the couple.

