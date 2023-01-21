KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty wedding festivities to kickstart from today; here are the couple's designers and other deets

Wedding bells are set to ring in Bollywood once again, as the B-town is geared to witness the first wedding of 2023. Lovebirds KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are all set to take their relationship to another level and walk the aisle of eternity together. From the guest list to wedding festivities, social media doesn’t seem to be in the mood to calm down anytime soon. According to the latest media reports, Athiya and Rahul are expected to tie the knot on 23 January and their wedding festivities have begun in full swing. As per India Today, the cricketer and the actor’s wedding celebration is set to take place from 21 January to 23 January. A recent report in the Hindustan Times reveals that the soon-bride-to-be Athiya will be dressed by leading celebrity stylist Ami Patel, while the groom-to-be will be styled by Rahul Vijay.

The internet is flooded with reports revolving around their big day. So far, the couple and their next kin have been tight-lipped about the details of their impending nuptials. Reportedly, the couple will be tying the knot at Athiya’s father and actor Suniel Shetty’s Khandala holiday home Jahaan. Expectedly, each and every wedding ceremony will have a very intimate guest list, with a multitude of Bollywood stars in attendance. It is also reported that Athiya’s closest girlfriends are all set to host a girls’ night on Saturday. In addition, Sunday will reportedly witness a majority of celebrity guests arriving in time for the Sangeet ceremony. It is also being reported that most of these guests will be accommodated close to their home Jahaan at a high-end resort. Reports are also claiming that a special performance from Athiya’s family including Suniel, Mana, and her brother Ahan Shetty is expected.

Recently a paparazzo account also shared a video, which showed Rahul’s house in Pali Hill, Bandra being decked up with lights. The video was shared with the caption, “Preparations in full swing! Visuals outside Indian cricketer KL Rahul’s building ahead of his wedding with Athiya Shetty.”

Talking about the guest list, Rahul and Athiya’s wedding day will witness a plethora of cricket and Bollywood stars gracing the night. Rahul’s teammates Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as well as former Indian team captain MS Dhoni will reportedly be in attendance with their families.

