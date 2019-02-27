Kingsman WWI prequel pushed back to 14 February, 2020; sequel to release in 2021

Kingsman prequel, which as per reports may be subtitled The Great Game, will now release on Valentine's Day 2020, reports Slashfilm. The film was pushed back by a few months from its initial release date on 15 November, 2019. The move did not come with an explanation. However, Fox Studios has reportedly given the coveted November spot to its yet untitled Ford vs. Ferrari film. Directed by James Mangold (Logan), the film must have evoked confidence within the studios for the awards season, something which the Kingsman could obviously not achieve.

The other probable reason for the change may be behind the fact that 2014's original Kingsman: The Secret Service released on Valentine's Day and still remains the highest grossing film of the franchise. The prequel will feature Ralph Fiennes (best known for his performance in Harry Potter, Spectre), Harris Dickinson (The Darkest Minds), Rhys Ifans (The Amazing Spider-Man), Daniel Bruhl (known for Captain America: Civil War), Matthew Goode (Watchmen), and Charles Dance (Game of Thrones). The film will be an origin story of sorts. Its narrative will delve into the Kingsman tailor shop and will explore how such an organisation came about in the early 1900's, leading up to World War I. The film will be more of a period drama than a spy thriller.

Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman 3, sequel to Kingsman: The Golden Circle, will release in 2021. Colin Firth and Taron Egerton will reprise their roles in the Kingsman 3. But the film will also see the conclusion of Harry Hart and Eggsy's relationship.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 17:52:46 IST