Kingsman 3 will be written, directed by Matthew Vaughn; film to release on 9 November, 2019

After Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Matthew Vaughn is returning to write an direct a third Kingsman film. The yet-to-be titled feature has been scheduled to hit the theatres on 9 November, 2019, found Entertainment Weekly.

No plot or casting details have been revealed by the studio yet, but in an earlier interview with Empire, the filmmaker had said that the reboot would be "the conclusion of the Harry Hart-Eggsy relationship." He also said that there will be an eight-hour Kingsman TV show, and a Statesman film exploring the world of the American agents first introduced in Golden Circle.

Kingsman is based on Mark Millar's spy comic book series, illustrated by Dave Gibbons. The first film starred Colin Firth as Harry Hart and Taron Egerton as Gary 'Eggsy' Unwin, a small time criminal who is recruited by an exclusive spy agency. Samuel L Jackson plays the antagonist Richmond Valentine, a wealthy megalomaniac. The film grossed up to $414 million internationally, writes The Hollywood Reporter.

Its follow-up added Julianne Moore as the villainous Poppy Adams and takes the audience to Kingsman's American counterpart Statesman. Halle Berry, Pedro Pascal, Elton John, Channing Tatum and Jeff Bridges were also part of the cast. Golden Circle was also a hit, earning $410 million worldwide.

Updated Date: Sep 23, 2018 11:17 AM