Elton John biopic Rocketman, starring Taron Egerton, may feature Jamie Bell as Bernie Taupin

Los Angeles: Actor Jamie Bell is in negotiations to play Bernie Taupin, the famed songwriter who collaborated on 30 albums with the legendary Elton John, in the biopic Rocketman.

Taupin began collaborating on songs with John back in 1967, when both answered an advertisement for talent placed in the New Musical Express by Liberty Records A&R man Ray Williams.

Though both were rejected for that job, John would stumble across Taupin's poetry, leading to one of the greatest music collaborations ever.

The two worked together on hits including "Crocodile rock", "Honky cat", "Tiny dancer", "Candle in the wind", "Saturday night's alright for fighting", "Bennie and the jets", and "Rocket man," reports variety.com.

Dexter Fletcher is attached to helm the project. Lee Hall penned the script. Paramount Pictures will finance and distribute the film, in which Taron Egerton will star as John. Matthew Vaughn and his Marv Films will produce the biopic, along with John and his Rocket Pictures partner David Furnish.

Bell has recently finished his AMC Revolutionary War series Turn, in which he essayed the role of an American spy Abraham Woodhull. It recently ended its four-year run on the network. Jamie was also seen along with Annette Bening in Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 17:18 PM