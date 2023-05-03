Much has been written about King Charles’ coronation that’s scheduled for May 6. And for the grand event, King Charles III and Queen Camilla will flaunt dresses by Indian designer Priyanka Mallick. The new British monarch will be crowned at Westminster Abbey alongside his wife, Camilla, during a spiritual service.

The dresses will be produced by Priyanka with local inputs along with stylists from London. The queen will carry a red dress whereas the King will flaunt a broach, according to reports.

Timings

The coronation ceremony will begin at 1000 GMT (3.30 pm IST) following a procession from Buckingham Palace. It is set to be shorter than that for his mother 70 years ago at about two hours long compared to almost four hours.

A much larger procession will depart the Abbey, made up of armed forces from Britain and across the Commonwealth. The king and queen will travel in the gold state coach which was commissioned in 1760.

Charles will also be presented with various hugely ornate golden orbs, sceptres, swords and a ring, which all form part of the Crown Jewels and variously symbolise the monarch’s power, authority and duties, and the power of God.

The archbishop will then place the heavy St. Edward’s Crown, used in coronations for the last 350 years, upon his head. Charles will leave the Abbey wearing a different crown, the Imperial State Crown.

The public will be invited to swear allegiance to the monarch and to his heirs and successors.

