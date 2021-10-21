KimSeonHo’s former girlfriend has announced legal action over the invasion of privacy, death threats she faced online after accusing the Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor of gaslighting.

South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho’s former girlfriend has announced legal action against the invasion of privacy, death threats, and personal attacks she has faced online after accusing the Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor of gaslighting and forcing her to have an abortion.

A legal representative of the woman, who has remained anonymous, has claimed that the woman’s identity was leaked online without her consent. The statement also mentioned that the woman is experiencing severe distress due to the false allegations and threats to her safety that have been circulating on the Internet.

A controversy had erupted over the woman’s posts, which were uploaded a few days ago on the Korean online community Nate Pann. The post accused an actor, known only as K in the post, of falsely promising to marry her and forcing her to abort her baby. The post also mentioned that the couple had broken up around four months ago.

Speculations then arose that the actor in question was Ho. But the Start-Up actor remained mum on the rumours until yesterday, when he issued a public apology for his actions. Ho also apologised for disappointing all those who were associated with him and supported him.

The actor’s former girlfriend responded to his apology, saying that she didn’t “feel good watching him collapse in the moment” due to her posts, adding that there was a time when the couple “truly loved each other”. The woman also said that there were misunderstandings between her and the actor and hoped that no further details about their relationship would be spread online.

She also wrote that her post had unintentionally caused damage to many people and she would soon take it down.

The allegations has affected Ho’s career, with the actor being dropped from the show 2 days & 1 Night Season 4. Brands such as Domino’s have also paused their association with the actor.