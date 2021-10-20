Kim Seon Ho in his statement, apologised for his 'careless' and 'inconsiderate' actions towards the woman after an anonymous online post accused the actor of gaslighting and emotional abuse.

Korean star Kim Seon Ho has issued an apology to his former girlfriend for his "carelessness and inconsiderate actions" after reports emerged accusing him of gaslighting her and forcing her to have an abortion.

The apology comes in the wake of the Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor being dropped from several advertisements and projects due to the allegations.

Ho said that he wanted to apologise to his former girlfriend directly, but he would till he was certain he would be able to convey his message properly.



He also said he was sorry for disappointing everyone who supported and trusted him and for “causing trouble to my co-stars and all of the related staff”.

After the allegations surfaced on social media, Ho’s agency, Salt Entertainment, had asked for some time so that it could investigate the claims. Meanwhile, the actor was dropped from his variety show, 2 days & 1 Night Season 4.

The show said that it would edit the already filmed footage in which Ho was present, to “reduce the discomfort felt by viewers”. Brands such as Domino’s have also paused their collaboration with Ho, while his Hometown Cha Cha Cha co-star Shin Min Ah postponed her interviews after the situation emerged.

The allegations against the Start-Up actor surfaced on 18 October on the Korean online community Nate Pann. The viral post by an anonymous woman, titled “I am disclosing actor K’s two-faced and shameless true nature,” claimed that the actor, who was not mentioned by name in the post, was a “piece of trash without the slightest conscience or sense of guilt”.

Speculations emerged that the actor mentioned in the post was Ho, but no response came from the actor's side till now.

The woman that the actor "K" had forced her to abort her baby. The post also accused him of falsely promising to marry her during their relationship.

According to the post, the couple broke up over four months ago and the woman has moved homes since and also changed her license plate. While she hoped that the actor would feel “regretful” for his actions towards her, the woman was contemplating posting evidence and photos to support her allegations.