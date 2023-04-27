Christina Ashten Gourkan, popular OnlyFans model and reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s lookalike, has died. The 34-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest reportedly after a plastic surgery procedure. The tragic development was shared in a GoFundMe campaign initiated by her grieving family. According to Daily Mail, a probe has been launched into the model’s ‘sudden’ demise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashten G. (@ashtens_empire)



Gourkan, who was popular as Ashten G on social media, died on 20 April. As per reports, she breathed her last in hospital following the plastic surgery.

According to the GoFundMe page set up to raise Gourkan’s funeral expenses, her family said that they “received a tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying hysterically on the other end of the line….’Ashten is dying…Ashten is dying.'”

When Gourkani’s family reached the hospital, they were told that her health suddenly declined following the cardiac arrest. The statement added that Gourkani’s death is being investigated as a potential homicide triggered by a ‘medical procedure that took a turn for the worse’.

“For the privacy of Christina Ashten, our family and the investigation no other details will be shared at this time,” it further said.

Gourkani’s family remembered her as a “caring and loving free spirit that always took the time to bring a smile to anyone’s face she crossed paths with.” They wrote, “Christina Ashten Gourkani I hope there is a place in heaven where you can feel the amount of our grief and the emptiness of our broken hearts, that we feel without you in our lives.”

The post mentioned that the funds being raised would aid the model’s funeral. “We ask in this time of mourning our loss & disbelief that people can come together to help our family make it through this, when there is not enough strength…,” the post read.

The GoFundMe initiative aims to raise $40,000 for Gourkani’s memorial service. “We are grateful for the support that you are able to provide to our family as we lay Christina Ashten Gourkani to eternal peace,” it added.

Ashten G, who left a void in the hearts of her fans and loved ones, will be deeply missed. The model’s wide fanbase has more than 6 lakh followers on Instagram. She caught the attention worldwide due to her striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian.

